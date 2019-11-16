Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON:OXIG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,552 ($20.28). 58,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $890.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.