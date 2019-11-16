Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

Shares of OXIG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,552 ($20.28). The company had a trading volume of 58,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm has a market cap of $890.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,313.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,260.94. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

