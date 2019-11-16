Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 287,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 387,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

COWZ opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.