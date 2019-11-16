Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 18,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,382,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 1,264,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,568.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 906,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,538,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 849,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.