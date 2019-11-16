Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palatin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 1,272,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,704. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

