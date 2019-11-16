Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.06.

NYSE PANW traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $247.00. The stock had a trading volume of 908,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,796,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $8,311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $49,916,236.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

