Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.53.

PAAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,905,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

