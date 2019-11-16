Pandacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

