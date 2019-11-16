Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

PRTK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 288,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,854. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 12.17. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 746.31% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

