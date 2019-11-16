Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.88.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$47.74 on Wednesday. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$31.59 and a 1 year high of C$48.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,839.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.