Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

