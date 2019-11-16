Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Parsons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

PSN stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $5,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $35,862,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $6,582,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

