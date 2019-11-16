Parsons’ (PSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Parsons and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

PSN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

