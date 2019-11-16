Particl Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $21,702.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00012975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001048 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

