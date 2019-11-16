Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 131816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at C$354,750. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,147.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

