Payfair Hits 1-Day Volume of $753.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $14,157.00 and $753.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.01453933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00035228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

