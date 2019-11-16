PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $39.63 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.70 or 0.07344729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,226,150 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

