PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.28

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.50. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 3,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PCM Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PCM Fund by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PCM Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PCM Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

