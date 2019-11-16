Peel Hunt Increases Norcros (LON:NXR) Price Target to GBX 270

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norcros stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.08). 269,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The stock has a market cap of $189.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

