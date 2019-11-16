Peel Hunt Lowers Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) to Add

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOWL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.01). 18,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of $351.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.91.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,296.35). Also, insider Mathew Hart sold 238,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £542,640 ($709,055.27).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

