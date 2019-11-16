Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

LON:RGL opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of $469.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.