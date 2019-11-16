Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE PBA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 102.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 765,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

