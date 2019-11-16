Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Perficient has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.