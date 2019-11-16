PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of PFSweb stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,824.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,776.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $47,305.99. Insiders have bought a total of 80,551 shares of company stock valued at $205,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

