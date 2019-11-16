PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.54. 196,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,290. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

