Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -4.00

News articles about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Phillips 66 earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Phillips 66’s ranking:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $118.36. 1,232,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

