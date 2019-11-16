Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 85.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $920,646.00 and $8,020.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00800273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000640 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000781 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 438,334,083 coins and its circulating supply is 413,073,647 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

