Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,372,560.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

