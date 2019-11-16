Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PHD remained flat at $$10.60 on Friday. 42,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 140,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,525.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

