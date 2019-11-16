Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 43,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,578. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.