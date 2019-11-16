Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.22.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 817,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,643. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.