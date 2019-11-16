Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

MNRL stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 14.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $275,554,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

