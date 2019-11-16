Pirl (PIRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,483.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $556,312.00 and approximately $2,483.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Pirl has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 58,380,270 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

