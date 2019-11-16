Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.55

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2602494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Plains GP by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 124,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

