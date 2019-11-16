Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $187.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.92 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $174.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $685.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $781.52 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 837,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

