PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,999. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. PlayAGS’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.