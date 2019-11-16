Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $413.67

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $413.67 and traded as low as $392.70. Playtech shares last traded at $402.90, with a volume of 887,953 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 413.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

About Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

