PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PLDT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,670. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 970.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

