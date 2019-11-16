Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $110.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 140.1% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.29. 191,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,263. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

