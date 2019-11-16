Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $727,363.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00006365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, DragonEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

