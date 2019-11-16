Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Share Price

Headlines about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Lam Research’s score:

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,716. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $285.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.