Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,640,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $102.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,141 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $101,788.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,890 shares of company stock worth $8,785,072. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

