Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Cap of $19.55 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $19.55 million and $11.19 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.01445362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00145675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,281,867 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, TDAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Bitbns, ABCC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.