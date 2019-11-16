Premier Oil (LON:PMO) PT Raised to GBX 105 at Barclays

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.89).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

LON PMO traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 3,278,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $731.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.39.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.