Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRVL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,261. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 26.94.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

