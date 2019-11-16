Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PRP opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.83. Prime People has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.44 ($1.43).

Prime People Company Profile

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

