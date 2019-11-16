Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 134,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $874,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,028. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,063 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516,512 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 315,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 214,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.