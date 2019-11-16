Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0212

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $551,713.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.84 or 0.07334163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,633,636,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,187,862 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

