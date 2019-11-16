Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 28,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. Protective Insurance has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

