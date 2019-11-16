Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Issued By KeyCorp

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for D. R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

DHI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

